No urgency to hear PIL on coronavirus issue, says HC

Bengaluru

16 March 2020 20:03 IST

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday said there is no urgency to hear a PIL petition related to coronavirus outbreak by pointing out that both the governments as well as the courts have taken several measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Courts intervention at this stage may create a problem when the governments are taking several steps, as the health issue is of the entire country,” a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi observed orally when an advocate requested the Bench to take up the PIL petition, filed on March 16, on an urgent basis.

It is for the experts to deal with the situation and courts cannot interfere at this stage, the Bench said while pointing out that courts can interfere only in cases of any negligence while informing the advocate that the petition would come up for hearing on March 23.