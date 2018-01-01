No untoward incidents on New Year’s eve: Police Commissioner

Bengaluru city Police Commissioner T. Suneel Kumar clarified that no molestation incidents were reported and no cases had been registered in this regard on New Year’s eve. The clarification came in the wake of a section of the media claiming instances of molestation during revelry on Brigade Road. “There were elaborate police arrangements made and no untoward incidents occurred,” he said.
This year, the city police had taken extra measures to ensure that the celebrations went peacefully, deploying 15,000 security force and a larger number of personnel being deployed in and around MG Road and Brigade Road. There were drone cameras and CCTV cameras adding to the security cover. On Brigade Road, there was a separate barricade erected for women, to ensure safety. The police had also ensured that nobody assembled in large numbers in one place, by asking people to keep moving on the stretch.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor