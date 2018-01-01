No untoward incidents on New Year’s eve: Police Commissioner

Bengaluru city Police Commissioner T. Suneel Kumar clarified that no molestation incidents were reported and no cases had been registered in this regard on New Year’s eve. The clarification came in the wake of a section of the media claiming instances of molestation during revelry on Brigade Road. “There were elaborate police arrangements made and no untoward incidents occurred,” he said.

This year, the city police had taken extra measures to ensure that the celebrations went peacefully, deploying 15,000 security force and a larger number of personnel being deployed in and around MG Road and Brigade Road. There were drone cameras and CCTV cameras adding to the security cover. On Brigade Road, there was a separate barricade erected for women, to ensure safety. The police had also ensured that nobody assembled in large numbers in one place, by asking people to keep moving on the stretch.