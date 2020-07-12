No trace of girl; final attempt to be made on Monday

The search for the six-year-old girl, who is suspected to have drowned and washed away in a storm-water drain (SWD) at Kariyammana Agrahara near Bellandur on Friday, was not successful on Sunday too.
According to the police, the search on Saturday was discontinued late in the evening owing to poor light. Senior Fire and Emergency Services Department officials said a final attempt would be made on Monday to trace the girl.
“Over 50 personnel from Fire and Emergency Services Department, National Disaster Response Force, local police, and Civil Defence have searched for more than 6 km from the spot where the girl is suspected to have drowned,” a police officer said.
Personnel suspect that the body must have been either washed away or stuck in bushes or silt.
The girl, Bhumika, is suspected to have drowned in the SWD while playing. The parents of the girl hail from Assam and work as housekeeping staff at a commercial establishment.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath