No stopping any constitutionally permissible events, particularly those related to music, theatre, art, and storytelling, says Siddaramaiah

December 01, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

Following The Hindu report on Bengaluru police refusing permission for a solidarity event for Palestine at Ranga Shankara, and the subsequent outcry over police requirements in other similar spaces, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed the police department not to obstruct any constitutionally conducted events of similar nature.

In a release issued on Friday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the State government would refrain from stopping any constitutionally permissible events, particularly those related to music, theatre, art, and storytelling. “A few lower-level police officials had unknowingly stopped such an event. This has come to my notice and I have directed the Police Department not to repeat such incidents to stop events,” he stated.

Mr. Siddaramaiah reiterated that the government would never impede the freedom of speech and expression of the people.

Following the Ranga Shankara incident, local social activists, writers, actors, and others shared a copy of the High Grounds police notice issued in September this year with spaces such as Gandhi Bhavan, Ambedkar Bhavan, and Sardar Patel Bhavan and they initiated an online campaign against the government, accusing it of stifling voices of solidarity and also called the Siddaramaiah-led government a “police government”.

The police notice mandates organisers to furnish programme details and guest information before renting premises. According to the notice, this requirement is to facilitate the police in making arrangements to uphold law and order. Additionally, the notice also stated that the area has houses of many VIPs, and hence, the police have to take precautionary measures.

The notice by the police had additionally cautioned the management that legal repercussions could follow in the event of any law and order issue if they neglected to inform the police about the programme.

Chandraprabha Katari, a writer, welcomed the Chief Minister’s response and said, “Such an early clarification from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is a welcome move. Now, we expect a change in the police mentality regarding the permission to protest through art.”