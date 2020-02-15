No speaking in Kannada rule: School may lose affiliation

A private unaided school located in Horamavu in Bengaluru is likely to face disaffiliation after the management decided to penalise children who were speaking in Kannada within the premises.

In January, the school sent a circular to parents saying that their children would be fined ₹50 if they were caught speaking in Kannada. If they were caught again, the fine would be ₹100.

When the Kannada Development Authority (KDA) took it up, the principal apologised.

Based on the KDA’s recommendation, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar has ordered for SLS International Gurukul in Horamavu to be disaffiliated.

Although the school authorities had admitted that it was an error on their part and the circular was withdrawn, the department has decided to go ahead and initiate action. A senior official of the department said, “They withdrew the order after the KDA intervened and visited the school. We want to initiate action against this school to send a message to all managements that discriminating against Kannada, which is the local language, will cost them dearly.”

However, the official said that they would have to first ensure that the interests of students enrolled in the school are protected. The jurisdictional Block Education Officer will have to identify schools in the neighbourhood where the students could be shifted.

“We will initiate action only after the end of the current academic year,” the official added.