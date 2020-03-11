No single-bed isolation wards in Bengaluru

With four positive cases and the other suspected cases being quarantined in the same ward in Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, concerns have been raised as to whether this will further worsen the symptoms of the suspected cases and lead to complications as RGICD does not have single-bed isolation wards.

However, the Health Department said there was no need to panic as the World Health Organisation’s protocols on quarantines are being adhered to. “The confirmed cases have been put up in a separate portion of the isolation ward. The prescribed one-metre distance is being maintained between two beds and all the patients are strictly following the precautions — use of N-95 masks, handwashing and sanitisation,” said B.G. Prakash, State Joint Director (Communicable Diseases).