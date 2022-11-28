No signs of majesty now in Mysuru’s iconic Lalitha Mahal Palace

November 28, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

One of Mysuru’s most famous landmarks on the foothills of Chamundi Hills, the iconic Lalitha Mahal Palace, is now attracting attention for the wrong reasons. Tourists and residents, who complain about the structure being in a poor condition, are urging the government to maintain the 100-year-old heritage hotel.

According to tourists and locals, the exterior of the buildings is damaged and there is little maintenance.

Prasanth Kumar, a resident of Siddhartha Layout, said: “The exterior is in a bad shape. If we notice the pillars of the palace, it clearly shows that the maintenance has been skipped by the authorities. The garden area is also not being maintained”.

The Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel is maintained by the Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR), a unit of the Karnataka Tourism Department, which runs resorts across the State.

Tourists also feel that the exterior has not been repaired and maintained well. Rajive Krishnan, a tourist from Kerala, said that he was enthusiastic to see the palace, but after seeing its, condition, felt it was pathetic.

“The authorities charge ₹100 to visit the palace, but a lack of maintenance is evident. Since it is a heritage building, the government has the responsibility to protect the structure, and at least paint the building exterior and interior well,” he added.

The heritage hotel, commissioned by the then Maharaja, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, has 52 rooms which are airy and spacious, and is among the most beautiful heritage properties in Karnataka.

“However the government has to repair the damaged structures to attract tourists and reposition it as among the best hotels in the country,” Prakash Subbaiah, another resident of Mysuru, said.

The hotel is currently being operated by Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR), which took over in 2018 from the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC).

JLR officials said that the palace has been temporarily handed over to JLR and the State government is yet to decide on handing it over to others for maintenance.

“The maintenance of the Lalitha Mahal Palace requires a lot of budget. The Cabinet has formed a sub-committee to hand over the hotel to others for maintenance, but we don’t know the status,” JLR Managing Director Manoj Kumar told The Hindu.

Another JLR official said that it requires an estimated ₹16 to ₹17 crore to repair and maintain the hotel.

“This is not possible for the JLR as we don’t have a such huge budget,“ another official said.

The palace was originally built in 1931 to serve the special guests of the maharajas.

The palace architecture was inspired by the St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.

In 1974, the palace was taken over by the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) to be run as a heritage hotel.

Apart from being one of the most preferred hotels of celebrities, politicians, film stars and foreign tourists, it is also a prominent destination for film shootings.

The hotel is also a venue for weddings and high-profile conferences.