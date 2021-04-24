Official claims civic body has been conducting upwards of 80,000 tests a day

When C. Gopal went to the Urban Primary Health Centre at K. Narayanapura on Friday morning to get tested, he was surprised to see a board outside claiming that RT-PCR tests would not be conducted. The reason cited was even more surprising – lack of stock.

“I visited other PHCs in the neighbouring areas and found that there was no stock of even RAT (rapid antigen test) kits. The PHC staff claimed that there was a shortage of test kits in the entire Mahadevapura zone,” he said.

With the number of COVID-19 positive cases increasing by the day, a lot of emphasis is being given to testing. The Karnataka government had given the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) a target of testing 1 lakh citizens per day.

“If there are no test kits, how will they detect positive cases, isolate them, trace the contacts?” said Mr. Gopal.

BBMP’s health officials, however, claimed that there is no shortage of testing kits. The civic body has been conducting upwards of 80,000 tests a day, they added.

According to BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) P. Rajendra Cholan, the kits are given once in three days to the PHCs where RAT and RT-PCR tests are performed. “There is ample stock of testing kits. We received 2 lakh testing kits from the State government on Thursday and distributed them to the PHCs on Friday. We also have a reserve of 1 lakh testing kits,” he said.

He added that zonal commissioners have been authorised to procure testing kits from the market in case of any shortage. The expenditure will be reimbursed to the various zones from the COVID-19 funds.

The BBMP has asked the State government to provide testing kits for a week at a time. “This way, we can send additional kits to wherever there is a shortage,” he added.

Targeted testing

According to Mr. Cholan, the BBMP has shifted its focus to targeted testing.

“Priority is being given to testing primary and secondary contacts, those with symptoms and ILI (influenza like illness) or SARI (severe acute respiratory infection). Many people are now coming forward to get tested, unlike before,” he said.