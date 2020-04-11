‘No safe transport for Pourakarmikas during lockdown’

The BBMP Pourakarmikara Sangha has blamed the lack of safe transport options as the cause for the recent accident involving a garbage tipper that left 11 pourakarmikas injured. The condition of two of the pourakarmikas is critical.

“Pourakarmikas are forced to travel to work and back standing on the trailers of the garbage tippers, which is clearly a risk to their lives as is evident from the accident reported on April 8 in Byatarayanapura,” said Lekha Adavi from the Sangha. “The BBMP has assured the High Court in an ongoing case that it is in the process of providing transport. However, not only has the BBMP failed to ensure safe transport to the already high-risk workers, the pourakarmikas also continue to face other transport issues due to non-availability of public transport as well as expensive private transport and are compelled to either walk or pay exorbitant auto fares,” read a statement from the Sangha.

BBMP has agreed to pay a travel allowance of ₹100 to each pourakarmika during the lockdown. Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, BBMP, said that in a meeting, representatives of pourakarmikas had opted for travel allowance. “Since the BMTC is also off the roads, we have buses at our disposal. We are ready to provide safe transport facilities. If the pourakarmikas tell us where there is a need, we will arrange for pick-up and drop facilities,” he said, adding that the BBMP would take care of all medical expenses of those injured in the accident.