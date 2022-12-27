No restrictions on economic activity, says Sudhakar

December 27, 2022 09:19 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Bengaluru/Hubballi

As Karnataka prepares to face a COVID-19 scare, Minister for Health and Family Welfare K. Sudhakar said that there was no proposal to impose any restriction on economic activities as the economy was just reviving after the pandemic, and clarified that the government’s priority was lives as well as livelihood.

Speaking in Hubballi, he clarified that as of date the government had not banned any activity. But precautionary measures such as wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, and getting the third dose should be followed, he said.

“We already have a stock of 8.5 lakh doses of the vaccine. Another 20 to 25 lakh doses will be procured. The Union government is ready to give the vaccine. Vaccination will be increased from the gram panchayat level,” he said.

Meanwhile, the government conducted mock drills in hospitals across the State to prepare them to handle any eventuality in case of an outbreak of COVID-19.

Dr. Sudhakar said he had directed all designated COVID-19 government hospitals in the State to reserve 50 to 60 beds for COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Sudhakar visited the Hubballi Medical College and the Dharwad district hospital in North Karnataka and reviewed the hospital’s COVID-19 infrastructure and human resources.

“In the drill we have to check the oxygen facilities, COVID-19 ward, the ICU, doctors and medical staff’s availability, and the overall infrastructure to handle any kind of situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, over 200 private hospitals in the State also conducted mock drills and submitted the state of infrastructure to the Department of Health and Family Welfare for review.

Speaking to The Hindu, Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes’ Association (PHANA) president H.M. Prasanna said: “All private hospitals which were earlier designated COVID-19 hospitals today conducted the mock drill. After conducting the drill, we shared all the details, including availability of beds, oxygen supply, human resources, and ICU details, to the State Health Department.”

The State government has designated Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru and Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru as quarantine facilities for symptomatic passengers among the 2% of international passengers being randomly tested for COVID-19 in Bengaluru and Mangaluru.

The Minister said that the BF7 or a new sub-variant/variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly, but the symptoms are not severe.

“Severity of disease has been reported in foreign countries only in those who have other comorbidities. This is why vulnerable people have been warned to take extra precautions in the guidelines. The elderly and those with other health problems, pregnant women, and children have been advised to avoid crowded areas. Also, everyone will have to wear a mask mandatorily.”

On fighting the new variant, he said that already necessary precautions and arrangements had been made.

“Even in case of infections increasing, a system has been kept in place to ensure speedy and quality treatment to the infected. A team of experts and doctors will continuously monitor the situation and readiness will be checked periodically,” he said, adding that already mock drills had been conducted at several hospitals across the State.