No respite from rains; yellow alert issued in Bengaluru

Until 8.30 p.m. on Nov. 18, city records 37 mm of rain

Citizens are unlikely to get respite from heavy rains that lashed Bengaluru on November 18. The India Meteorological Department, which has issued a yellow alert for the city for November 19, attributed the rains to the low pressure over Bay of Bengal developing into a depression.

Until 8.30 p.m. on Nov. 18, the city recorded 37 mm of rain and HAL 39.2 mm. The IMD had also issued an orange alert for the day. According to @Bnglrweatherman, this month is already the wettest November in the last six years with the city receiving 115.8 mm rains (till November 14).

The BBMP’s control rooms received tree fall complaints from Thanisandra Main Road and 28th Cross in Banashankari 2nd Stage among other areas. Residents in New Byappanahalli, Cambridge Layout, CMR College in Banaswadi, and Nagawara-KEB Junction on Ring Road reported water-logging and inundation.

As a precautionary measure, schools in Bengaluru Urban will remain closed on Friday. However, many private schools will continue with online classes.

Temperature drop

The rains have caused temperatures to drop. As per the local weather report for Bengaluru, maximum temperature was 21.6°C, a (negative) 5°C departure from normal on Thursday.