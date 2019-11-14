No question of surrendering to BJP, says Kumaraswamy

Expecting a political churn in the State post the bypolls results to 15 Assembly constituencies, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday said there is “no question of surrendering to the BJP.” His priority for now, he said, was defeating all the disqualified MLAs being fielded by the BJP.

This comes amidst speculation of the JD(S) softening its stand towards the saffron party. Mr. Kumaraswamy earlier said that he would not allow midterm polls in the State and the party’s national president, H.D. Devegowda, said on Wednesday that both Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah “would continue in their roles for the next three-and-a-half years.”

Arguing that their statements were being misread, Mr. Kumaraswamy said: “In our political career, we have not surrendered to any party. There is no question of surrendering to the BJP. I have decided to take the elections seriously. We will win about six seats.” He was speaking to reporters after announcing the candidates for 10 constituencies.

“This byelection is important for all political parties. Another round of political churning will start after the poll results are announced. It will be based on the numbers that parties get,” he said. Mr. Kumaraswamy said his party was not ready to go for midterm elections as flood-affected people are still on streets and had suffered crop losses. “Our priority should be to address their problems and it is the responsibility of the ruling and Opposition parties.”

The JD(S) strategy post the bypoll results would be “in the best interest of people” who are suffering, he said.

Council elections

The JD(S) also announced the names of the candidates for four constituencies that will elect members to the legislative council in June 2020. While it renominated R. Chowda Reddy Thuppil for Karnataka South East Graduates’ constituency, it named advocates A.P. Ranganath and Shivashankar Kallur for Bengaluru Teachers and Karnataka West Graduates’ constituencies respectively, and Thimmaiah Purle for Karnataka North East Teachers’ constituency.