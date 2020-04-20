No question of going soft: Karnataka CM on COVID-19 violence in Bengaluru

Following ruckus in Padarayanapura in Bengaluru allegedly over shifting of suspected COVID-19 persons to quarantine facility by the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials on Sunday night, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said there is no question of “going soft” on people who indulged in the attack on BBMP officials.

Mr. Yediyurappa tweeted that the police have been give full freedom to take action against all those indulged in the attack on BBMP officials. “The Police commissioner has been told to provide full security to ASHA workers and other officials. No attack on COVID-19 warriors will be tolerated”, the Chief Minister tweeted.

The JJ Nagar police have arrested around 59 persons for allegedly instigating people in Padarayanapura to attack BBMP officials when they arrived on Sunday night to take secondary contacts of a deceased COVID-19 patient into quarantine.

Mr. Yediyurappa held a meeting with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday morning before chairing a Cabinet meeting. Mr. Bommai also visitedPadarayanapura and supervised the police arrangements in the locality.

Several BJP Ministers and MLAs have condemned the incident and demanded the government to give free hand to the police to take action against all those who violate the lockdown norms.

Congress condemns attack

State Congress president DK Shivakumar too condemned the attack on BBMP officials and ASHA workers and asked the government to take stringent action against all those who committed crime. “We stand by you (CM)…the people who indulged in the attack must be punished,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and Congress leader Siddaramaiah said “police, doctors and health workers are working hard by putting public safety over their personal health. It is the duty of everyone to cooperate with them. I request everyone in the State not to fall prey to fake news & propaganda”.

In a tweet, he said “last night’s skirmish in Padarayanapura ward is an unfortunate one. All those who are responsible for its act should be punished and I urge the CM of Karnataka to ensure that such events don’t reoccur.”