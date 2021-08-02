No private parties at police stations, says Sood

Guidelines follow emergence of video of policeman’s birthday celebrations at station

Taking strong exception to incidents of police officers participating in parties with anti-social elements which are affecting the reputation of the force, DG & IGP Praveen Sood has directed police officers not to allow any private functions at the station or invite members of the public for send-off or other programmes held at stations.

In a circular issued recently, Mr. Sood has said that police officers should maintain discipline and decorum while attending any programme.

A police officer has the responsibility of crime prevention and maintaining law and order in the society and his action and behaviour in uniform is a reflection of the entire department and the society, Mr. Sood said .

The circular came in the wake of the Hosakote PSI, C.M. Raju, celebrating his birthday and promotion at the station on June 2 with his friends, well-wishers, and the staff, while COVID-19 guidelines were in force.

A huge cake was ordered and people danced, cheered, and burst crackers while garlanding Mr. Raju to wish him.

The event was later circulated on social media and drew huge criticism against the police, accusing them of not practising what they enforce.

“Transfers and promotion are part of the administrative procedure. It is natural for the staff to organise a formal send-off and welcome programme,” Mr. Sood said, adding that such programmes are not for the public and should be limited to the staff members .

Sources said there were instances of the police participating in programmes with anti-social elements which came to the notice of Mr. Sood, prompting him to issue the set of guidelines.

These include asking police officers to not have any kind of relationship with any anti-social elements and no celebrations including birthday parties, marriage anniversaries or any private function at the station. In case the police officer is attending any public function, he should get permission from his seniors and check the details and the participants of the programme in advance. Police officers should avoid organising any public event unless it is related to crime prevention, traffic awareness, or to build police-public relationships, the guidelines specified.

The circular also instructed police officers against collecting funds for such programmes and senior police officers have been instructed to ensure that the guidelines are strictly adhered to.