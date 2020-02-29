No power supply in several areas of Bengaluru on March 1

BENGALURU:

29 February 2020 18:25 IST

In view of emergency work being taken up for establishing 220kV outdoor metering bay for 220/11kV HAL GIS sub-station, power supply will be affected in several areas coming under Bengaluru East and parts of the CBD.

According to a Bescom release, power supply will be affected on March 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas:

220/66/11kV HAL and Downstream sub station:

HAL Sub Station: Marathahalli, ISRO J.B. Nagar, HAL Cessna, Konena Agrahara, Challgutta, Jagadishnagar, Annasandrapalya, L.B. Shastry Nagar, Kaggadasapura Main Road, Basavanagara, Talakaverinagar, Rameshnagar, Islampura, Malleshpalya, Manjunathnagar, LRDE Layout, Hemanthnagar, Chinnappanahalli, Abdul Kalam Layout, Doddanekundi, HAL 3rd Stage, Jeevan Bhima Nagar, New Thippasandra, Geethanjali Layout and nearby areas.

Amarjyothi Sub Station: Srinivagilu, Friends Colony, Cauvery Layout, Chandrareddy Layout, Egipura, Rama Temple, Aradhana Layout, Viveknagar, part of Domlur 14th Cross, Kodihally, K.R. Colony, Gundappagowda Road, Inner Ring Road, Koramangala, Amartjyothi Layout and surrounding areas.

Bagmane Tech Park, G.M. Palya and Krishnappa Garden.

Leela Sub Station: Rustumbagh, Kodihally, HAL Airport Road, Kodihalli, 16th and 19th Main, HAL 2nd stage, NAL Compound, Venkateshwara Colony, Domlur 2nd Stage, M.G. Road, Trinity Circle, Murphy Town, Church Street, St. Marks Road, Lavelle Road, Dickenson Road, Ashok Nagar, Residency Road, Ulsoor, Mottapanpalya, Appareddy Palya, and surrounding areas.

Golf Links Sub Station: B. Nagasandra, NAL Road, S.R. Layout, Wind Tunnel Road, and surrounding areas.

Kadubeesana Halli Sub Station: Marathahalli Main Road up to bridge, Gunjurpalya, Panathur Dinne, Balagere, Munnekolal Village, Venkateshwara Layout, Manjunatha Layout, Bhoganahalli, Kadubisanahalli, A.K. Colony, Kaverappa Layout, and surrounding areas.