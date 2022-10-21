No power interruptions during Deepavali, announces BESCOM 

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 21, 2022 20:22 IST

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) on Friday announced that there will be no power cuts during the festival days of Deepavali in all the eight districts under its jurisdiction. Mahantesh Bilagi, Managing Director, has also instructed the officials to not take up any electric repair work or line clearance work until the festival is over.  

There will be no power interruptions in all the villages, towns, and cities within the BESCOM jurisdiction, said a press release. The MD has also instructed the officials that if any interruptions are found in power supply, then immediate action must be taken to fix them and restore power.  

