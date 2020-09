No power in parts of Bengaluru on September 5

BENGALURU

03 September 2020 19:35 IST

There will be no power supply on September 5 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in areas fed by 220/66/11 kV R/s Sarjapur and Downstream 66/11 kV Attibele, Chandapura and Dommasandra sub-stations. This in in view of shifting of the existing 66 kV Sarjapur-Attibele single circuit line on DC towers and existing 66 kV Sarjapur-Muthanalluru double circuit line, said Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd. in a release.

The areas affected are Sarjapur, Chambenahalli, V. Kallahalli, Dasarahalli, Ittanguru, Saiven Apartment, Sowparnika Apartment Phase-1 and 2, PST Asters Apartments, Alcheture Apartment, Funse Layout, Thindlu, Mugaluru, Pandithana Agrahara, Mattanahalli, Kuthaganahalli, M.C. Halli, Billapura, Burugunte, Adigarakallahalli, Attibele, Attibele Industrial Area, Neraluru, Yadavanahalli, Surayanagara Phase-3, Mayasandra, Dommasandra, T.C. Halli, Heggondanahalli, Tippasandra, Halasalli, Ramanayanakanahalli, Neriga, Nekkundi, Dommasandra, Janthagondanahalli, Iggaluru, Heelalige, Chandapura, Muthanalluru, Thirumagondanahalli, Kithaganahalli, Head Master Laytout, TCP Layout, Keerthy Layout, Chandapura, and surrounding areas.

