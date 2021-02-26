Bengaluru

No power in parts of Bengaluru on Feb. 27

There will be no power supply on Saturday, February 27, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m in the areas serviced from 220/11kV Kormangala GIS Station in view of maintenance works.

According to a BESOM release, the areas affected are: NGV Kapila Block, Ganga, Yamuna, Cauvery, Sharavathi, Thungabhadra, NGV Club, Ghataprabha, part of Godavari, Mantri Habitat Commercial Complex, BWSSB Sewage plant, Part of 4th, 5th and 6th Blocks, Koramangala, LR Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Raheja Residency, 1st block Jakkasandra and surrounding areas.

