Restaurants, others can stay open until 1 a.m., police yet to decide on 24x7

June 14, 2022 22:11 IST

Retailers and hoteliers have ‘positive meeting’ with Bengaluru police officials over other demands

After multiple attempts to convince many City Police Commissioners to keep hotels and other commercial establishments in the city open 24x7, the hoteliers’ association has said that “a positive meeting” was held with police officials and the Department of Commerce and Industries on Tuesday.

The police confirmed that while the 2016 order, which stated that commercial establishments can stay open until 1 a.m., will be followed in the city, no decision has been taken about the 24x7 business.

The meeting was attended by Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Commerce and Industries Department, Ramana Guptha, Joint Commissioner (Crime), and several representatives of the Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers’ Association (BBHA), the Retailers’ Association of India, and fast-food chain restaurants.

According to BBHA president P.C. Rao, the meeting had two agendas: assurance about permission to stay open till 1 a.m. and a decision about permission to stay open 24x7.

“It was confirmed to us that there will be no police interference up until 1 a.m. for the establishments to stay open. Henceforth, at least 40-50% hotels and restaurants in the city will now be open till that hour. Ice-cream parlours and dessert shops especially, get most of their business only in the later hours,” Mr. Rao said.

When asked if staying open all night would economically work out for all restaurants, he said that it is not a blanket rule that all establishments would stay open. “Depending on their business, a couple or more shops and hotels will be open in each area. It definitely means incurring some extra costs, but those willing can work it out”.

Hoteliers and retailers also questioned why despite a government order, the police did not let them conduct business throughout the day. ”In many other cities like Hyderabad and Mumbai, businesses function 24x7. We also pay GST like all of those businesses do. We have a government order from 2021. The police say that arranging more staff for the night hours will be a problem, but that should be solved within the department,” they said.

Top police officials said that the ultimate decision about 24x7 business should be taken by the government only. “We will continue to follow the 2016 order. But the decision about their other demand will go to the Chief Secretary to take a call on,” said Joint Commissioner Raman Gupta

Meanwhile, residents in various commercial hubs of the city, who have always remained opposed to the idea of 24x7 business hours, continue to have their concerns. “Even if they stay open till 1 a.m., it would mean a lot of disturbances to those who live in the vicinity. It could either be loud music or more traffic or any such issue,” said Vinay M., a resident of J.P. Nagar.