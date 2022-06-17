No permission for events at Idgah Maidan

The Idgah Maidan at Chamarajpet in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

June 17, 2022 19:51 IST

As the impasse over the dispute of ownership of Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet continues, no events will be allowed to be held on the grounds.

“Since there is a dispute on the ownership of the land and our claims are being contested by another government body, we are not in a position to give any official permission for any event on the ground,” said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath.

Hindutva organisations revoking a dispute that seemed settled till recently, have sought permission from the civic body to hold an event for International Yoga Day on June 21 and a week-long Independence Day event in August.

Meanwhile, responding to a notice served by the civic body to submit relevant documents to support their claim of ownership of the land, the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf has refused to submit documents. N.K. Muhammad Shafi Sa-adi, Chairman, Karnataka State Board of Auqaf, said while the Board would respond to the notice making the claim for the land, the Board, an autonomous body, need not submit relevant documents to the civic body which is a claimant for the same property. “If need be, we will submit relevant documents to either the State government or the court,” he said.

However, Mr. Giri Nath said since the civic records showed khata in the name of BBMP since 1974 and the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf had made counter claims with relevant documents, they were only asking the Board to get a khata in their name. “The Board has till date not cared to get a khata for the land in their name. BBMP khata only reflects the status of ownership record and doesn’t create ownership. We are only requesting the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf to submit relevant documents before the civic body and get a khata in their name to resolve the dispute,” he said.