No passes will be issued: Police commissioner

The police have decided not to issue any travel passes during the one-week lockdown. “We cannot afford to be lax. The lockdown will be strict this week,” said Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao.

Only emergency travel will be allowed, which will not require passes. “We request the citizens to cooperate and not roam around the city unnecessarily. The lockdown is for the good of all,” the Commissioner said.

The police will shut down most of the flyovers, underpasses and put up barricades on all key main roads to enforce the lockdown and check unnecessary travel, sources said.

The decision not to issue travel passes during the lockdown was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday, sources said. Briefing mediapersons after the meeting, Revenue Minister R. Ashok, on Sunday, appealed to the people to complete all their travel, even leaving the city and shopping for essentials, on Monday and Tuesday, and not ask for exemptions and travel passes during the lockdown.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired a meeting on Monday to discuss preparations for the lockdown. Sources said directions were issued to the police to avoid caning and violence on citizens during the lockdown. This was a complaint against the police during the first phase of the lockdown in the State.

Ministers get into action

Eight ministers and senior IAS officers have been put in charge of the eight zones of Bengaluru. They have taken over COVID-19 administration in their respective zones. They held review meetings, met civic and health officials, representatives of private hospitals and volunteers working on contact tracing, and discussed various enforcement measures.