No new Learner’s Licence, Driving Licence tests from today until further orders

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Transport Department has decided not to conduct new Learner’s Licence (LL) and Driving Licence (DL) tests from Friday, until further orders.
According to a circular issued by the Transport Department, only those who have LLs that are valid till April 15 will be allowed to take a DL test.
An official from the Transport Department told The Hindu that this decision was taken as generally the RTOs are applicants for LLs and DLs.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.