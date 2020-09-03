No more than 50 passengers to be allowed at metro station

Number of commuters in each train limited to 400

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) has come out with a detailed SoP for commuters who want to use Namma Metro services, which will resume on September 7. To help passengers maintain social distancing, yellow retro reflective tapes have been put up on platforms and other areas.

Inside the train, the rule on alternate seats has to be followed and passengers will be allowed to stand only on locations marked with a yellow strip.

While using escalators, passengers have been advised to use alternate steps. Only four to six passengers will be allowed to use lifts and they have to stand on foot-mark stickers.

The temperature in trains and underground stations will be maintained in the 24-28 degrees Celsius range. Trains will halt for 60 seconds at stations, but at Majestic interchange station, it will be for 75 seconds.

“All passengers with smartphones are encouraged to use the Arogya Setu app and show green colour displays on their phones regarding their safety,” said BMRLC in a release.

While BMRCL has limited the number of commuters in each train to 400, it has decided not to allow more than 50 passengers from entering stations, barring terminals and interchange stations. Sanitisers will be provided at the entrance. Those without masks will not be allowed entry.

Passengers have to undergo thermal screening. People with symptoms, such as cough and cold, will not be permitted to travel. Security staff will record their name, phone number and home address. “Such passengers shall be advised to get a medical check-up,” said the release.