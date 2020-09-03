No more than 50 passengers to be allowed at metro station

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) has come out with a detailed SoP for commuters who want to use Namma Metro services, which will resume on September 7. To help passengers maintain social distancing, yellow retro reflective tapes have been put up on platforms and other areas.
Inside the train, the rule on alternate seats has to be followed and passengers will be allowed to stand only on locations marked with a yellow strip.
While using escalators, passengers have been advised to use alternate steps. Only four to six passengers will be allowed to use lifts and they have to stand on foot-mark stickers.
The temperature in trains and underground stations will be maintained in the 24-28 degrees Celsius range. Trains will halt for 60 seconds at stations, but at Majestic interchange station, it will be for 75 seconds.
“All passengers with smartphones are encouraged to use the Arogya Setu app and show green colour displays on their phones regarding their safety,” said BMRLC in a release.
While BMRCL has limited the number of commuters in each train to 400, it has decided not to allow more than 50 passengers from entering stations, barring terminals and interchange stations. Sanitisers will be provided at the entrance. Those without masks will not be allowed entry.
Passengers have to undergo thermal screening. People with symptoms, such as cough and cold, will not be permitted to travel. Security staff will record their name, phone number and home address. “Such passengers shall be advised to get a medical check-up,” said the release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath