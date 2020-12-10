No metro train service between Mysuru Road and Vijayanagar this weekend

Bengaluru

10 December 2020 19:29 IST

To facilitate electrical cable laying works at the Mysuru Road station on the Purple Line, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has decided to suspend train services between Mysuru Road and Vijayanagar Metro station on Saturday and Sunday (December 12 and 13).

In a press release, the BMRCL said that electrical cable laying works will be taken in connection with extension of metro services from Mysuru Road Station to Kengeri under phase II of Namma Metro project. Services will be restored on December 14.

Services between Baiyappanahalli and Vijayanagara station will run as usual from 7 a.m. onwards. Green Line trains will also run as per schedule.