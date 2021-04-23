No metro services on weekends

Bengaluru

23 April 2021 16:00 IST

BMTC to run only 500 city bus services

In the wake of the State government imposing a weekend curfew, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced cancellation of train services on Saturdays and Sundays. In a press release, the BMRCL has said that on week days, the train services will start as usual at 7 a.m. but the last services from the terminal stations - Nagasandra, Silk Institute, Mysuru Road and Baiyappanahalli metro stations - will depart at 7 .30 p.m. “The last services will have connecting trains at Kempegowda Metro Station to another line,” states a press release. The State government has imposed weekend curfew till May 4.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) too has curtailed bus services during weekends. MD of BMTC C. Shikha told The Hindu that during the weekend 450 to 500 buses will be operated in the city to cater the needs of those carrying out essential services, passengers visiting hospitals and others.

Advertising

Advertising

The KSRTC management has already instructed the depot managers to run buses as per demand. “During weekend due to curfew we do not anticipate much demand. We will run both inter-State and intra-State services depending on online bookings and demand at the stations,” said an official.