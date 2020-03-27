No lockdown for them: Pharmacists at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19

The neighbourhood pharmacy has become a lifeline for residents but more often than not they are being forced to turn away customers who are hoping to purchase face masks and hand sanitisers. Many pharmacists said that they are running low on even over-the-counter and common medicines and new supplies are not forthcoming yet due to supply-chain distortions.

“Contrary to popular perception, the industry has been severely hit - lack of supplies, loss of business, paucity of human resources, and the pandemic scare,” said one pharmacist, echoing the views of several others in the city. Another drug store owner said they were running out of medicines for diabetes and blood pressure.

Pharmacies are holding fort with whatever they have. Trying to remain safe from an unseen enemy - the COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 - is a major challenge. “It is an occupational hazard. It’s possible that customers who come to us may have a cold, fever or a cough, but we don’t know. Those working at the store are very vulnerable to getting infected. All of us are wearing masks but we fear it’s not enough,” said Bharat N., who runs a medical store in Rajajinagar.

Many pharmacists themselves have run out of sanitisers. “We use gloves and wash our hands regularly,” said Hussain Pasha, who works at a pharmacy in Vidyaranyapura.

Some of the pharmacy retail chains have opted to operate with minimal staff. A senior executive at a leading chain said they have asked half their staff to stay at home. “We are a workforce of over 200, but only a 100 employees are reporting to work. The rest have been given paid holiday.”

Lack of awareness remains a problem. Some reputed pharmacists have also been advising their staff not to sell medicines for cold, cough, fever, and diarrhoea without a doctor’s prescription. They argue that these are the symptoms of COVID-19 and taking over-the-counter medicines will suppress a fever. “What happens if a person takes a paracetamol and then leaves the house. The thermal body scanners may not catch the fever,” said one drug store owner.

One irate customer said: “I have been reading about staying at home, taking paracetamol, waiting for a couple of days, and then alerting the authorities. But these people aren’t selling me any.” A senior executive of a retail chain in the city admitted that there’s lack of awareness among citizens and pharmacists.

Meanwhile, there is a new crisis at hand - lunch and dinner that was earlier mostly taken care of by eateries in the locality. “Ever since the lockdown, we are cooking food at our home for all of us at the store,” said M.J. Ravindra Kumar, secretary, Bangalore City Chemists and Druggists Association. Most store owners are following suit.

Though all pharmacies are open for almost 18 hours a day, business has been severely hit. “At best, we get 30% of the usual business we do and in some cases even worse. Recently, a store that usually did business of around ₹20,000 a day did only ₹41 one particular day,” said Mr. Kumar.