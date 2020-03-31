No lockdown for them: Friendly neighbourhood grocer comes to the rescue

With big online retailers struggling with backlog and deliveries, citizens are rediscovering their local kirana stores and supermarkets that have emerged as a lifeline across Bengaluru providing essential items and kitchen staples at a time when the city is under a lockdown on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But supermarkets are facing an uphill task with stocks running low on account of panic buying and disruption of supply chains, along with a labour crunch and sometimes unsympathetic customers.

Many shopkeepers are dreading the start of the month, when they will have turn away regular customers who usually buy supplies in bulk.

“I have been forced to close my store for five days as I have run out of supplies. The APMC yard opened on Tuesday, but only for a few hours. I couldn't restock my shop. Next, the yard will open on Thursday. I have over 80 customers who have been buying their monthly supplies from my store for years now,” said Rajashekhar, who runs a store in Kodigehalli, north Bengaluru.

Reputed retail stores are in the same boat. “Items have been flying off the shelves over the last 10 days due to panic buying. Now, it has relatively stabilised. But new stock is not arriving,” said Niyas M.K., one of the partners of M.K. Retail which has seven stores in east and south-east Bengaluru.

Staff shortage

Supermarkets are usually labour intensive and the biggest problem most of them face today is staff crunch. “Most of my employees have returned to their villages. We are presently working at 20% of our staff strength,” said Mr. Niyas, adding that they have suspended home delivery.

Contrary to popular perception, supermarkets have taken a financial hit.

“Even if stocks are available, the transport costs have shot up several times, which does not make business viable. We are worried about payment of rent and other bills," said Amarnath Setty, who runs a kirana store in Chamarajpet.

Lack of empathy

There is also the risk of contracting the coronavirus from customers. Almost all supermarkets are allowing only three or five customers at a time. However, not everyone is willing to cooperate.

“Many are impatient with the queue system and argue with us. We usually ask them to leave,” said a manager at a reputed corporate retail chain.

One of the more common complaints is difficult customers who refuse to understand the gravity of the situation.

“Many customers do not want to come out of their homes and are demanding door delivery. A customer argued with me insisting that instead of 10 people coming to the store risking infection, my employee should deliver to 10 houses,” said a grocer who runs an organic store in east Bengaluru.