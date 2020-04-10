No lockdown for them: EMT and drivers of 108 struggle with rise in stress level

Chandranna has not returned to his house in Doddaballapur for over a month now. He has not seen his parents and his daughter since the lockdown. As an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) for 108 Arogya Kavacha, he is responsible for the transportation of suspected COVID-19 patients and works for at least 12 hours a day, driving the ambulance from one corner of the city to another, often without a break.

“Five hundred km from here, in Belagavi, my wife works as a staff nurse in the district hospital where there are cases of COVID-19. She has not been able to come over here,” said Mr. Chandranna.

108 Arogya Kavacha is largely responsible for transporting suspected cases of COVID-19 across the State but the personnel are not government employees and are contracted through an agency. Of the 90 ambulances, more than 35 are being used exclusively for COVID-19 purposes.

Need for accommodation

Drivers and EMT staff said they are working under extremely stressful conditions, both physically and psychologically.

“We are the first responders, but have not been given any training in handling suspected COVID-19 cases nor have we been given alternative accommodation by the agency,” said an EMT.

Everyone that The Hindu spoke to urged the government to provide accommodation until the pandemic is under control as they are afraid of getting infected by the virus and infecting their loved ones.

“Because of the risk, I sent my family to my native town,” said Chandru Punyakoti, driver of an 108 ambulance.

Many also urged the government to direct the authorities concerned to increase their salaries.

“We are risking our lives and working. Let the authorities take a call once everything settles down,” an EMT said.

Protection

According to Mr. Chandranna, though they have been allocated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), they have not been told how to use them or dispose them. “We are learning on the job, based on common sense and experience,” he said.

Srishail Halloor, president of the Karnataka State 108 Arogya Kavacha Employees' Association, said that challenges faced by the staff of 108 vary depending on the place of duty.

“Working with the PPE kits is horrible. We sweat profusely, leading to dehydration, there is also the problem of itching. Many of our colleagues in other districts, like Uttara Kannada, are transporting people from over 100 km. That is very stressful, considering that they have to wear the PPE kits,” he said.

Through it all, the drivers and EMT staff are aware that this invisible enemy can wreak havoc if it spreads.

Bhuvanesh H.S., an EMT, said, “As per the protocol, after each trip the ambulance should be fumigated and cleaned with disinfectants. Though we get little time, we do this.” he said.

No complaints

Unlike the paramedics of 108 Arogya Kavacha, those at the Emergency and Trauma Care Centre at Victoria hospital said they were well supported by the government with accommodation and transportation.

Lakshmeesha B.V., a technician, said, “We were given training in handling the situation, and counselling classes were held.”

A plumber and an electrician have been permanently stationed in the hospital to ensure that there is no interruption in water and electricity supply.

“We are made to wear PPE kits even when enter the building. Tanks are being cleaned every day,” an employee said.