No lockdown for them: After initial hiccups, transporters driving away shortages

For many, the comfort level during the lockdown is directly dependent on how well stocked up is their kitchen. The functioning of the transport sector, which carries essentials such as milk, food grains and vegetables, has been crucial to ensure that the system remains working and there is no panic among citizens.

In the city, in addition to trucks and vans, people are seen transporting essential commodities in bullock carts to retail shops. Though initially, drivers and cleaners of trucks transporting essential commodities faced unprecedented challenges, with hundreds stranded near toll plazas and highways without food and water, they have emerged as saviours in their own way.

Ganesh K., a driver supplying commodities to the APMC yard in Yeshwantpur, said, “In the first few days of the lockdown, drivers suffered a lot. Some of them even got beaten up. But since the last few days, after the police started issuing passes, transportation of goods has become easier. The number of trucks and vehicles carrying essential goods has increased considerably. Despite facing problems, drivers are reporting for duty.”

Kumaran, another driver, said, “We have been asked to wear masks and use sanitisers, but avoiding crowds at the market place is not easy. Unloading goods from trucks has become a major problem, as the number of hamalis (porters) has come down drastically. Vehicles are parked haphazardly. The authorities concerned must take some measures to tackle these problems.”

The KMF faced disruption in supply for the first few days. But now, over 300 vans are supplying milk in two shifts to vendors.

“We faced disruption in the supply chain for a couple of days. We have been advised to put on a mask and maintain social distance at the work place. Our vehicles also get sanitized when we reach our plants,” said a driver.

G.R. Shanmugappa, president, Federation of Karnataka Lorry Owners and Agents Association, wants the central government to consider extending the ₹50 lakh insurance cover recently announced for frontline health workers to drivers as well.

‘Measures taken for movement of essentials’

Rajendra Kumar Kataria, secretary to government, Agriculture, Horticulture and Sericulture, said measures have been taken to address the grievances of people transporting essential commodities. “Initially, there were reports of drivers and transporters being harassed. As per the order of the CM, all measures have been taken to ensure transportation of essential commodities. In the last few days, there has been adequate supply of food grains, vegetable, fruits and other items. The rates of these essential items have come down drastically,” he said.

He further said that to streamline supply, the Kalasipalya market has been shifted to Singena Agrahara, and the TOP (tomatoes, onions and potatoes) market, which consists of 25% the vegetable demand, to Dasanapura on Tumakuru Road, and Raithara Santhe near Byatarayanapura.