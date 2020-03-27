No lathis to enforce lockdown: Police commissioner

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, on Friday, directed the police to not carry lathis while enforcing the lockdown in the city. The direction came in the light of severe criticism by citizen groups and human rights activists of police allegedly caning citizens on the streets in an attempt to enforce the lockdown. The incident in Sanjay Nagar where the police were assaulted and a youth was shot at is also alleged to have emanated from caning by police.

“I have asked my men not to carry lathis. We will try to convince people not to come out. No force will be used. But people should also cooperate with the police and not come out on to the streets. We are trying this on a trial basis. I will take feedback in a day on its effectiveness. If it becomes an impediment in enforcing lockdown, which is our priority right now, we will be forced to review the situation,” Mr. Rao told The Hindu.

The Karnataka State Reserve Police and City Armed Reserve will be exempt from this, and they will carry lathis to enforce lockdown, but they will be deployed only under special circumstances.