No land in Jakkur aerodrome will be given to private parties, says minister

The government says it’s initiating a number programmes to revive the flying school. | Photo Credit: file photo

Amidst allegations that the State government is attempting to give 75 acres of land of Government Flying Training School at Jakkur to a private party, under the Private Public Partnership (PPP) model, for establishing an aero club and running commercial activities, the Youth Empowerment and Sports minister Narayana Gowda has denied the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the government was initiating several programmes to upgrade and revive the flying school. In a statement issued on Sunday, he said the State government has a proposal for development of an aerodrome such as a simulator, hangar and other amenities. Other proposals include an aviation knowledge center, ground crew training, museum, adventure sports, drone flying training, heli tourism and others.

“In the last four years, some vested interests have tried to close the Flying Training School at Jakkur. The real-estate mafia had colluded in this. When this was brought to my notice, the school was revived and pilot training was given to 100 unemployed youth. Misinformation is being spread after notices were served against illegal construction of buildings. Action will be taken on this illegal construction of buildings,” the minister has said in a press statement.

Mr. Gowda has said there are proposals to take up aviation activities in a phased manner, including simulator training. He said activities at Jakkur aerodrome will generate revenue to the State government. The proposals will be made for public opinion and based on the public response further decision will be taken. “There is no proposal to give the land to any private party,” the minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The press note further states that “The previous government had ordered providing 25 acres of land to Rajiv Gandhi Aero Sports Society which I have cancelled.” The reports about reserving 50 acres of land for commercial buildings is baseless. He added the order issued by the previous government for opening a flying club at Jakkur was also cancelled. The letter states that on March 13, 2018, the government had issued an order reserving 15 acres of the land for the flying club. The order was cancelled on September 9, 2021.