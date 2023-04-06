No issue on Manjunathnagar flyover: BBMP

April 06, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

After reports of alleged cracks appearing on the Manjunathnagar flyover on Chord Road, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday said while there were no issues, it has approached the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) for a safety audit.

“The Manjunathnagar flyover has no issues. However, there were a few minor technical issues noticed last year and we got an opinion from the Bangalore University civil engineering department. The Bangalore University submitted a report on February 15 which said there are no major issues in the flyover and only due to verticality, there are minor issues that have been solved,” BBMP said in a release.

The Manjunathnagar flyover was opened for vehicular movement by the civic body in 2018. “For another opinion, after recent reports, we have written to IISc to conduct a safety audit of the flyover and submit a report. Once the report is submitted by the IISc, we will take appropriate measures,” the palike added in the release.

The BBMP clarified that the vehicle movement will continue and there are no issues on the flyover.

In September last year, a hole surfaced on the Sumanahalli flyover which was repaired by the BBMP. A hole had developed on the RCC slab of the flyover, situated on the Goraguntepalya-Nayandahalli section of the ORR, over the busy Magadi Road connecting Nagarabhavi and Dr. Rajkumar Samadhi.