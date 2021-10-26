No inspection of new vehicles for first-time registration, says RTO

A representational photograph.

Bengaluru

26 October 2021 01:40 IST

This comes after changes to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988

In the wake of amendments to rules of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the Transport Department has said that there is no need for physical inspection of new vehicles for a first-time registration.

In a press release, the department has said that a system has been brought in to register fully built vehicles purchased through authorised dealers without taking new vehicles to the RTOs and being inspected by the vehicle inspectors.

The release states that dealers can file an online application on Vahan-4 portal and pay applicable fee and taxes to the RTOs concerned.

After receiving the applications online, the officials concerned give approval for registration and the registration number gets allotted online itself.