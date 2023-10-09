No Indians injured so far in attack on Israel: Tammy Ben-Haim

October 09, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated October 10, 2023 01:24 am IST - Bengaluru

No Indians so far have been injured in the war of Hamas on Israel, said Tammy Ben-Haim, Consul General of Israel to South India here on Monday (Oct 9).

This included Indians working and residing in Israel, Indian students who are studying there, and Indians who are touring the country and visiting various parts on business engagements, she informed.

“I am extremely happy to inform people in India that no Indian who is currently in Israel, a resident or a visiting person, is injured or physically affected by Hamas attack on Israel. So far, this is the situation, and we hope and pray that this will continue,’‘ she told The Hindu.

The Consul General further said all three Israeli missions in India, The Israeli embassy in New Delhi and Consulates in Bengaluru and Mumbai, have been constantly receiving updates from Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen’s office and other government officials.

She said all three Israeli missions in India were receiving enquiries from families and friends of Indians who are currently in Israel at the beginning. “But now Indians have on their own established direct contacts and have been able to get in touch with their people in Israel.”

Ms. Ben-Haim said terror was terror, be it in Israel or any other country, because life was the most valuable for everyone. “We all must stand together and fight it out together. The support we receive from India on this front is very encouraging,” she added.