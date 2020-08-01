Bengaluru

No Independence Day parade this year

Independence Day celebrations will feature special invitees – 75 Corona Warriors and 75 citizens - who have recovered from the disease. However, there will be no cultural programmes or the annual parade this year, said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad on Friday. The government has also decided not to have helicopters showering flowers this year.

The flag will be hoisted by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa at 9 a.m. at Manekshaw Parade Grounds. Two hundred invitees will be allowed to participate in the programme, including COVID-19 warriors, officials and elected representatives. This was to ensure adequate social distancing.

Rapid antigen testing for guests

Special kiosks will be set up at the parade grounds and Rapid Antigen Tests will be administered to all guests, along with thermal scanning, checking of blood oxygen levels through pulse-oximeters, etc. All invitees have been asked to wear masks.

