No improvement in living conditions of metro workers in Bengaluru: Survey

Bengaluru

23 April 2021 00:49 IST

The living conditions of metro construction workers in four colonies in Bengaluru worsened over the last one year since the first lockdown. This was one of the main findings of a ground survey undertaken by Maraa, a media and arts collective.

Narrating the plight of more than 250 metro workers living at Kudlu Gate colony, the reports stated that they are forced to live in a dilapidated building that lacked proper water supply. They live in unhygienic conditions due to non-disposal of garbage. Only four bathrooms have been provided to workers. The report further adds that the area has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Lack of ventilation in rooms and instances of 15-20 people occupying a single room were some of the other conditions highlighted. The report said the BMRCL and its contractors should be held responsible for the lapses and violating labour laws. The BMRCL has been accused of not taking any steps despite being appraised of the poor living conditions of the workers when the pandemic broke out last year.

“Regular health check-ups and vaccination for COVID-19 should be provided to the workers. Most of them work without safety gear and in close proximity with one another. Maintaining social distancing is almost close to impossible given their working conditions at project sites,” the report said.

Maraa demanded formation of a monitoring committee so that it visits colonies of metro workers and evaluate their living conditions and attend to their grievances.