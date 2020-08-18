No illegality in guidelines on selecting chairperson for KSPCB: HC

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday found no illegality in the Government Order of prescribing guidelines issued by the State government for selection of persons for nomination to the post of Chairperson of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).
“Nothing in the Statute that the search and the selection committee cannot be the same. Per se there is no illegality in the guidelines issued by the State government,” the court observed.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi passed the order while disposing of a PIL petition filed by Geetha Misra. The petitioner had questioned the guidelines issued by the State government on June 19, 2020 contending that the same committee cannot undertake the process of both search and selection.
The guidelines were issued based on a judgement of the Supreme Court, which had directed all the State governments to frame norms for selection of eligible persons as per the qualifications prescribed under the Water Act. The search-cum-selection committee is headed by the Chief Minister and comprises the Minister for Forest and Ecology, and the Chief Secretary.
As the guidelines refer to both the judgment of the Supreme Court as well as the qualifications prescribed for the post of chairperson of the KSPCB, the bench said any public spirited persons can question nomination of a person to the post of chairperson of the KSPCB if the committee chooses a person not having the required qualifications as per the law.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath