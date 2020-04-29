No hike in school fees for 2020-21

Private school managements will not be allowed to increase tuition fees for the 2020-21 academic year.

The Department of Public Instruction has issued an order on this keeping in mind the financial crisis that families are experiencing on account of the pandemic and the nationwide lockdown. Schools have been given the option to reduce the tuition fees, if they wish to do so.

According to the department rules, there is a provision for private schools to increase tuition fees by up to 15% every year, but the department has urged schools not to do so this year.

The order was issued after the government received complaints from parents that some schools in Bengaluru were increasing tuition fees and pressuring them to pay it. While the department had initially told school managements that they cannot collect fees from parents for the next academic year, it had later tweaked the order and stated that schools could do so if parents were willing, but added that it could not be made compulsory.