No funds for Indira Canteen: BBMP Commissioner

With no funds earmarked for Indira canteens in either the State or the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) budget, outgoing civic Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad admitted that ensuring the functioning of the canteens would be difficult.

The matter was raised at the BBMP’s monthly council meeting on Tuesday. According to Mr. Prasad, ₹100 crore was released by the State government in 2017–18. Of the ₹145 crore earmarked for the canteens in 2018–19, ₹115 crore was released by the government. “The expenditure was ₹137 crore; the civic body had to spend ₹21.66 crore from its resources,” he said.

He added that he had written to the government three times — in January, in April and then in June — seeking ₹210 crore for 2019–20. “As it was a State government scheme, we did not account for it in the BBMP budget either. We had hoped the government would earmark funds at least in the supplementary budget,” Mr. Prasad added.

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun, however, said the civic body would soon discuss ways to fund the scheme. There are 173 static and 18 mobile canteens in the city and as many as 14.47 lakh people had had food in these canteens since they were opened.

She stated that the canteens would not be shut down, even for a day. “Indira Canteen is a an ambitious welfare programme of the State government. Though the government may have changed, we will not allow the canteens to be shut down. We will find funds from the welfare schemes of the BBMP, which could probably be diverted,” she said, and added that a delegation comprising senior councillors from all parties would meet with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and urge him to earmark funds. The BBMP council is likely to take up the issue again for discussion on Saturday.

Earlier, several councillors sought to know if there was any proposal to change the name of the canteens. Ruling Party Leader Abdul Wajid urged Ms. Mallikarjun to take up the issue with Mr. Yediyurappa. However, Mr. Prasad clarified that there was no proposal on changing the name.