No fire NOC, building plan for 6-floor Annexure 3 of BBMP office in Bengaluru

September 01, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

Weeks after the fire accident at the Annexure 2 building of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), it has now come to light that the six-floor Annexure 3 building at the head office of the civic body has not got a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Fire Department, and does not have a building plan either. This is not just a major building violation, but also puts the lives of hundreds of people working in the building at risk.

On August 12, a fire erupted inside the Quality Control and Laboratory Office in Annexure 2 building after a sample kept inside a machine generated fire balls. As many as 8 persons were injured. A chief engineer succumbed to injuries on August 30.

Officials in the BBMP fear that such incidents will be repeated due to the lack of fire safety in buildings of the civic body.

Although a complaint was filed with BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, so far, no action has been taken, while the Multipurpose Engineering Department (MPED), which maintains the building, says the department is taking steps to apply for NOC and estimation is being prepared to build a fire exit staircase.

The building houses about 20-25 departments, including health, education, and road infrastructure. The building plan is mandatory for construction of any building, and the same has to be approved by the Town Planning Department of the BBMP.

Recently, BBMP issued an order mandating owners and builders to display approved plans at construction sites.

This building was constructed without approved building plan from the competent authority despite BBMP norms mandating an approved plan.

According to sources, despite multiple notices being sent by the Fire Department, the BBMP did not bother to respond. This building was constructed in 2010. To be able to apply for NOC, the building should adhere to fire safety norms, like fire safety exit doors, dedicated staircase, and fire extinguishers. A mock fire drill has to be conducted on a regular basis, said an official from the Fire Department.

Sources said the building does not have NOC even for the elevator.

Harsha, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), MPED admitted that the building lacks NOC from the Fire Department. “After I learnt that NOC was not obtained, I started working towards applying for the same. I am now preparing an estimate to build a staircase and fire safety exit. We have installed fire extinguishers on all the floors.”

On being asked about the building plan, he maintained that the Road Infrastructure Department, which built this structure, may not have submitted the plan. “I have asked officials in the Road Infrastructure Department for the building plan file.”

Amaresh S., an RTI activist who has filed a complaint with the BBMP, said the recent fire is a wake-up call for the civic body, which has flouted all norms while constructing Annexure 3 building. “The building has a single entry and exit point, which makes it dangerous in case of a fire. In case of a massive fire, many lives may be lost given the present structure of the building,” he pointed out.

Mr. Giri Nath did not respond to a query sent to him about the lack of approved building plan and NOC from Fire Department.