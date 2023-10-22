No festive cheer for tomato growers; virus attack adds to farmers’ woes  

October 22, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

After experiencing record highs, even the beginning of festivities has not brought any relief for tomato growers as the current price for a box of tomato is just ₹50 to ₹120 at the Agricultural Produce and Livestock Market Committee (APMC).

Earlier around July, the price of tomato hit a record high of over ₹2,300 for a box (of 15 kg) at the APMC in Kolar. At markets in Bengaluru, the selling price was anywhere between ₹100 and ₹150 per kg for many weeks. However, despite the ongoing festive season, even in Bengaluru markets, tomato costs ₹15 to ₹25 per kg depending on the size of the produce.

“During Dasara, the price of tomato should have been at least ₹40 to 50 per kg. But the supply is so rich that on some days, we cannot empty the stocks,” said Ramamurthy, a vendor in Yelahanka.

With an increased flow of tomato to the market, the prices have failed to rise in the last few weeks. “There are a lot of tomatoes in the market, mostly coming from Andhra Pradesh and other States. Their quality is better when compared to ours and they are selling a box for more than ₹120 to ₹150. However, here on an average, the selling price is ₹60 to ₹90. After losing ₹20 lakh in the previous years, I had made ₹8 lakh this year with tomato. But now, it looks like a loss again,” said Venkat Reddy, a tomato farmer from Chintamani taluk in Kolar district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several other farmers also flagged similar issues. According to them, the selling price for this season should have been anywhere between ₹400 and ₹500 per box. However, they also believe that the prices will go up again due to the attack of leaf curl disease in the major vegetable growing district of Kolar.

“From the last 20 to 25 days, the attack of leaf curl disease (bingi roga) has caused many tomato crops to wither away. We are not getting much help from the scientists to tackle this problem. If this trend continues, after November 15, the price will rise again,” said Manjunath, another tomato farmer from Srinivaspura taluk in Kolar district.

Amidst the highs and lows of the prices, the biggest worry of farmers seems to be the diseases which have afflicted the crop. “In the last five years, the tomato crops in Kolar have been affected by Anthracnose, late blight, and potassium deficiency and now, leaf curl disease. The Horticulture Department officials, after seeking expert advice from Bagalkot, have concluded that the diseases are a result of weather changes. However, they have not guided the farmers about the management of diseases,” said Nalini Gowda A., a farmers’ leader from Kolar.

“If these diseases continue, in the next two years, no one will be able to cultivate tomatoes in Kolar,” she added.

However, the officials of the Horticulture Department said that farmers are being guided about the steps they need to take.

“Our officials there have issued advisories regarding the disease. As for the price fluctuation, despite our repeated warnings to not immediately switch crops, farmers chose to grow tomatoes in higher quantities due to the increased price this year. Hence, they are not able to get good prices now,” said Ramesh D.S, Director, Horticulture Department.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT