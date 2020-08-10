No festive cheer for idol makers, sellers

Ganesha festival is round the corner, but low demand has traditional potters struggling to earn a living

The sight of densely but neatly packed clay and colourfully painted Gowri and Ganesha idols of varying sizes along roads and markets across the city is missing this year. This is despite Gowri and Ganesha festivals being less than a fortnight away. With the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) banning public celebrations, processions, and immersions in view of COVID-19, families and even local groups and organisations are planning low-key festivities.

Sales have dropped, leaving idol makers with no means of earning a livelihood this season. Sellers and idol makers say there are “absolutely no takers” for big idols. They are banking on the sale of smaller idols — one to two foot in height — that can be installed at homes. “I have over 500 small idols and I am hoping to sell them two to three days before the festival. Apart from that, there is absolutely no scope for business now,” said a traditional potter from K.R. Puram.

By this time, idol makers would have been flooded with orders from across the State. “Every year, 15 to 20 days before the festival, our shop would be crowded with customers, mainly from local groups and organisations. By this time, over 50% business would have been done. This year, however, we have not done any business,” said M. Srinivas, an idol seller from R.V. Road.

Hoping for relief

Mr. Srinivas, who has a stock of over 20,000 idols, said they were still hoping for the government to intervene and allow installation of idols in public places at least for a day. “In Mumbai and Hyderabad, they have allowed pandals with a cap on the height of the idols and issued special SoPs for such celebrations. The authorities in Bengaluru can also come up with similar guidelines,” he added.

Traditional idol makers say their livelihood is in peril and they are unable to pay rent and meet other expenses. “We started procuring clay and raw material in November and December itself, before we knew about this virus. We started work in January, never thinking that COVID-19 would affect us so badly,” said another idol maker. Owing to the poor sales and losses, he has not been able to pay his workers or the rent for the sheds where the idols are stored. “All we can do now is hope and pray Deepavali will bring us some respite,” he said.

According to S. Nanjundappa of Kumbara Karakushala Kaigarika Sangha at New Pottery Town, the storing of idols is becoming a problem. “The government has said no to public pandals, but they have also not announced any compensation for us. I urge them to give us some compensation to help us get by,” he said.