No fee for vendors to put up stalls at Kadalekai Parishe on Nov. 25, 26

For the first time, the State government has decided not to collect any fee from vendors who put up stalls at Kadalekai Parishe, groundnut fair, this year. The iconic parishe will be held in Basavanagudi on November 25 and 26.

The Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department that organises the fair used to collect a fee from vendors who put up stalls at the fair. Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy held a meeting on Wednesday to review preparations for the fair and announced that from this year, the government will not collect any fee from vendors.

“Kadalekai Parishe has been a cherished tradition for centuries now. By abolishing the fee for vendors, we have made it even more inclusive,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kadalekai Parishe has spread to other parts of the city and the fair organised by a private group of individuals in Malleswaram is ongoing. It started on Friday and will conclude on Monday. Geleyara Balaga, the organisers of the fair, have distributed 4000 paper bags and 6000 cloth bags to the vendors with an aim to make the fair plastic-free.

