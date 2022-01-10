No exemptions for Bangalore Open tennis players

Bengaluru:

10 January 2022 20:20 IST

TAC says players and officials from high-risk nations will have to conform to protocols of testing and quarantine

The State’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has said that players and officials from high-risk countries who arrive for the Bangalore Open lawn tennis tournament cannot be exempted from protocols of testing and quarantine. However the tournament can be held with all COVID protocols.

The Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA), which is planning to hold the Bangalore Open lawn tennis tournament from February 7 to February 20, had on January 6 written to the Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) seeking the above exemptions. The Association had said the players will be in a bubble between the hotel and the play court.

Examining the KSLTA’s request, the TAC at its 147th meeting held on Sunday, said testing and quarantine for those arriving from high-risk countries are implemented without any exceptions even for special groups and are beyond the scope of TAC.

The TAC said several models have predicted that COVID-19 will peak in the State in February and Bengaluru is no exception. “Presently, Bengaluru is the epicentre of COVID-19 in the State with the weekly TPR of over 6.4% and as a result there are night curfews, weekend curfews and a lot of other public restrictions. Hence, the requested exemptions for testing and quarantine at airports for players and officials from other countries (as per Centre’s guidelines) and States (as per Karnataka’s guidelines) are not permissible,” stated the TAC’s report to the Government.

However, the TAC said that the tournament can be permitted with due compliance to the national and state COVID-19 guidelines. “The tournament shall be without spectators as has been the practice. There shall be strict enforcement of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour including complete vaccination certificate and a negative RT-PCR certificate by all that shall be valid for a fortnight,” stated the report.

Guidelines for staff

In the wake of several healthcare workers on duty testing positive, the TAC has recommended that hotel COVID Care Centres (CCCs) should be established and linked to the hospitals to facilitate smooth and immediate transfer of the affected healthcare workers to these centres. “The cost of the hotel CCCs should be borne by the institution. During the second wave in many instances, the affected healthcare workers paid for their hotel CCC isolation and this was dampening their spirit,” the report noted.

While reducing the isolation period for asymptomatic healthcare workers (aged below 60 years, without comorbidities and fully vaccinated), the TAC has stated that if they remain asymptomatic for the five days, they can report back to work.

“However, subsequently, they should strictly follow double masking and other COVID-19 protocols in the facility. Healthcare workers, who become symptomatic, should follow the State protocol of seven days of isolation and return to duty accordingly. The number of days of absence for isolation and quarantine should be counted as paid leave. They should also be accorded due recognition of their meritorious service by the government and given suitable certificates, COVID risk allowance and other privileges as deemed fit,” stated the TAC’s report.

“Such a move is to ensure continuity and prevent disruption of services. It is important that the medical manpower is not affected by this and does not remain absent.” the report asserted.

Exception for smaller pvt. hospitals

The TAC has recommended that smaller private hospitals having less than 30 beds should be exempted from admitting severe cases of COVID-19. “These hospitals should refer the COVID-19 cases to bigger hospitals having necessary facilities to prevent fatalities. A circular in this regard should be issued and shared with the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association,” stated the TAC’s report.