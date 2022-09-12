No disparity in removal of encroachments on rajakaluve: CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said there was no question of any disparity in the removal of encroachments on rajakaluve in Bengaluru city.

Talking to reporters at the secretariat here on Monday, he said eviction notices had been served on those who had built buildings or houses on rajakaluve. Experts have attributed the recent flooding in the city to Illegal constructions on rajakaluve that block the flow of water into drains.

While the government blamed the erstwhile Congress government for allowing the illegal constructions, Congress leaders blamed the ruling BJP for neglect of infrastructure.

Mr. Bommai said the recent floods affected not only IT/BT companies and workers, but also common people. Houses in low-lying areas too faced problems. The work on removal of all encroachments would be completed, he said.

Replying to a question, Mr. Bommai said the government has sought directions from courts in many cases. The courts would be apprised of the situation. Several directions have been issued by courts in connection with flood-related cases in the past. This time, the encroachments would be removed on a big scale, the Chief Minister said.