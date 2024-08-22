GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No discussion on change of Karnataka CM, says Parameshwara

Updated - August 22, 2024 03:56 am IST

Published - August 22, 2024 03:55 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Wednesday said no discussion had been held in the Congress about changing the Chief Minister.

Dr. Parameshwara told reporters here that if there was a possibility of a change of Chief Minister, then there would be discussions about who would get an opportunity. But, as of now, no such discussion had been held, he said.

The High Court of Karnataka has granted temporary relief to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah till August 29 on complaints related to the alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority to his wife.

Mr. Siddaramaiah and his Deputy D.K. Shivakumar would visit New Delhi and brief the party high command about the current developments, the Home Minister said.

