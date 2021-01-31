No COVID-19 vaccination for next four days

State all set to administer pulse polio vaccine to 64,07,930 children below the age of five

With the State all set to administer pulse polio vaccine to a targeted 64,07,930 children below the age of five starting January 31, COVID-19 vaccination will be suspended for the next four days in both government and private hospitals.

A total of 3,13,639 of the targeted 6,11,907 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in Karnataka so far, taking the overall coverage to 51%. On Saturday, the 15th day after vaccination, the State achieved a coverage of 38% with 7,452 of the day’s targeted 19,647 persons coming forward to take the jab.

On Saturday, vaccination was not held in Ballari, Chamarajnagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikmagalur, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Haveri, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir districts.

While Shivamogga recorded the highest coverage (93%), Ramanagaram recorded the lowest coverage (7%). At least seven districts recorded a coverage of 50% and above.

No serious adverse events following immunisation were reported in the State on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the State on Saturday reported 464 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 9,38,865. With two deaths, the toll rose to 12,213. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 547 persons were discharged on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 9,20,657. Of the remaining 5,976 active patients, 147 are being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.63%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.43%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 233 cases taking its tally to 3,98,644. With both the deaths coming from Bengaluru, the toll in the district rose to 4,388. Active cases in Bengaluru reduced to 3,800.

As many as 73,488 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 69,182 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 1,69,58,479.