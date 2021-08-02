No COVID-19 positive patient can refuse physical triage: BBMP

Police stopping vehicles at Kugnoli on the Maharashtra border in Belagavi district leading to a long queue on Sunday.

Bengaluru

02 August 2021 01:00 IST

Action will be initiated against those violating order: BBMP

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the city, the civic body has made physical triage mandatory for anyone who tests positive with no exceptions. If any individual violates the same, action will be initiated under Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, and Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has moved towards 100% physical triage of COVID-19 positive patients. However, there have been instances of a few COVID-19 patients denying physical triage service.

In a circular issued on Sunday, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta stated that early physical triage of all COVID-19 positive cases is mandatory and no one can be exempted from it.

Advertising

Advertising

The BBMP, to facilitate early triage, has set up physical triage centres at the Assembly constituency level and mobile triage units at the ward level/primary health centre level.

The circular added that the decision was taken based on the expert committee’s view that early physical triage would help in reducing morbidity and mortality.

Towards timely and effective containment and surveillance, the BBMP has also directed private laboratories and hospitals testing for COVID-19 to update the results on the ICMR portal immediately, apart from informing the civic authorities concerned. The civic body would initiate action against any violation of the order.

Meanwhile, travellers from neighbouring States have to possess a negative report not older than 72 hours. The civic body has deputed teams in the various bus stations and railway stations to screen travellers coming from Maharashtra and Kerala and to check test reports and conduct tests wherever necessary.

Containment zones

On July 25, there were 75 micro-containment zones in the city, while on July 31, the number had increased to 135.

While the number of positive COVID-19 cases being reported every day is between 400- 500, the number of containment zones has increased, with the BBMP laying more stress on containment and isolation efforts in a bid to check the spread of the virus.

Mr. Gupta told The Hindu that the civic body was testing around 60,000 people every day. This, he claimed, was nearly double the testing in other major cities in the country.

“While we are testing sufficiently, it is important to ensure that testing is done early. Early detection, triaging and contact tracing will help keep the virus in check,” he said. He also said the health officials had been directed to trace as many primary and secondary contacts.

To speculation that the civic body may recommend imposing weekend curfew in the city, Mr. Gupta responded in the negative. He reiterated that the current situation did not warrant it. “At this stage, we are managing the situation by increasing our efforts in containment and isolation,” he stated.