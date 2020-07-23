No COVID-19 cases reported from Padarayanapura since July 12

While Bengaluru is reeling under the pandemic with 2,207 COVID-19 cases recorded on Wednesday alone, one ward has remained relatively unscathed in the last two weeks. Padarayanapura, which had hit the headlines for being one of the first localities to be sealed, has not reported a single positive case for 12 days in a row.

A medical officer of West zone said that Padarayanapura ward had not reported COVID-19 cases since July 12, around the same time Bengaluru was seeing over 1,000 new infections every day.

The ward has a population of over 32,000 with more than 6,200 households. Parts of Padarayanapura, mainly Arafat Nagar, which were sealed on April 9 and declared a containment zone on April 19, were ‘unsealed’ on July 8. Residents were effectively living under lockdown for nearly three months.

From April 6, when the first case was reported, to July 12, around 105 cases were reported in the ward. Infections peaked in May, but started declining in June with 14 cases. The number rose to 24 in early July. Of those infected, four persons lost their lives.

Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, BBMP War Room special officer, said that elected representatives, including the MLA and councillor, were brought on board. There was quick action and regular follow-up as soon as cases were reported.

“A combination of aggressive testing, mapping, strict isolation/quarantining of primary and secondary contacts has yielded results. At the same time, we did not lose our focus on vulnerable groups,” she said.

Strict follow-up and monitoring of isolating of primary and secondary contacts were the mantra of this initial success, say officials. Though residents are relieved that their sacrifices have helped, they remain vigilant and careful as adjacent and neighbouring areas, including Azadnagar (ward 136) and Goripalya (ward 137), have been reporting more cases.

Fighting discrimination

According to Saddam Baig, a lawyer who lives in the area, residents are on edge. “We have seen both, the soft and strict side of the police,” he said, recalling the violent protests on April 19 and the police’s response. Over a hundred people were arrested while human rights activists criticised the police for their heavy-handed approach.

“Bridging the communication gap between the civic body, police and the residents was a challenge. But now, due to coordinated efforts, we are on the verge of becoming COVID-19 free,” said Imran Pasha, councillor of Padarayanapura ward, adding that close monitoring of over 1,000 primary and 1,000 secondary contacts was “quite a task”.

Though many other parts of the city now have more COVID-19 positive cases than Padarayanapura, the initial stigma of ‘corona carriers’ has not faded away, feel the residents.

Khizer Alam, an activist who also volunteers for quarantine monitoring in the area, said the issue unfortunately got a “communal spin”.

“When cases started being reported from Padarayanapura, people and a section of the media started stigmatising us. They called us corona carriers,” he said, adding that even now the people from the area face discrimination.

The discrimination plays out in the workplace, say many residents. While some were asked to get tested for COVID-19 before they resumed work, others were let go.

“I work in a factory. My employer asked me not to come to work until I got a negative report. I could not get tested as I didn’t have any symptoms,” said a resident.

According to Saddam Baig, some people don’t reveal where they live. “I am an advocate and an activist. There are many instances where I have claimed to be a resident of the neighbouring Goripalya, and not Padarayanapura, just to escape this stigma,” he said.