No COVID-19 cases in Hassan district

Nobody from Hassan has been tested positive for COVID-19 and there is no need to panic, said K.M. Sathish Kumar, District Health Officer, here on Saturday.
Sample collected
A saliva sample collected from a person, who had returned from France recently, also reported negative for the viral infection.
Mr. Sathish Kumar said the person had complained of fever. The sample was collected and sent for tests.
No health camps
“So far nobody has been reported positive for COVID-19 in the district. We have made all necessary arrangements to treat if any cases are reported”, he said.
The department has received instruction not to hold health camps at the moment.
Holi fete cancelled
The Malnad College of Engineering has banned Holi celebrations on its campus, citing Covid-19.
K.S.Jayantha, principal, has issued a communiqué warning the students of strict action if the rules are not followed.
